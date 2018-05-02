Thanks to a connection he had with a high school strength and conditioning coach in Ohio, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell offered a junior offensive line prospect earlier this year.

Newark junior Jarrod Hufford, who also has Power-5 offers from Kentucky, Missouri and Syracuse, said the coaching staff showed him what the program is all about.6

Hufford said he’s also taken notice of the quick turnaround of the I-State program under Campbell, and got to a behind the scenes look at the program during an unofficial visit last month.

Offensive line coach Jeff Myers visited the 6-foot-4, 305-pound big man during spring evaluations last week.

For more on Hufford’s unofficial visit last month and his recruitment overall, please click here for an in-depth profile on the ISU Confidential board.



