When Iowa State finally pulled away from Alabama State in Tuesday night's basketball season opener, it's highly-touted freshman class played a large part.

The Cyclones downed the Hornets, 79-53, to improve to 1-0 on the young season. The competition gets much stiffer on Friday night when former conference rival Missouri comes to Hilton Coliseum. The Tigers beat ISU, 74-59, a season ago.

A line-up of three freshmen and two sophomores was on the floor as I-State doubled a 13-point lead on ASU in the second half. Zion Griffin's dunk off an assist from Lindell Wigginton put the Cyclones up 53-38. A George Conditt blocked shot triggered an ensuing fast break for Iowa State that was finished by a Tyrese Haliburton Eurostep and lay-in to make it 55-38. Moments later, Conditt converted a three-point play to push the lead to 58-41 and a Haliburton steal and dunk made it 60-41 with just under eight minutes to play.

A Haliburton three extended the Cyclones' lead to 24 at 65-41. A Wigginton bucket made it 67-41, the first of three occasions where I-State held its biggest lead of the night at 26 points. When head coach Steve Prohm "emptied the bench" after seeing his team's lead swell from 13 to 26, he was actually inserting four of his starters back into the line-up.

The Cyclones bolted to a 15-3 lead early. Virginia transfer Marial Shayok scored eight of Iowa State's first ten points in his ISU debut.

ISU suffered through a mid-half lull that saw Alabama State close within seven points at 24-17. But five straight points from Nebraska transfer Michael Jacobson pushed the Cyclone lead back to a dozen at 29-17. A three-pointer by Wigginton at the 5:19 mark of the first half made it 32-17 and Haliburton scored off the bounce to put I-State up by 16 at 34-18. Iowa State's biggest lead of the first half came when Terrance Lewis scored off an assist from Talen Horton-Tucker that made it 36-18.

The Hornets scored the final five points of the half to make it 36-23 at intermission.

Four Cyclones scored in double figures, led by Jacobson with 17 points, including 12 in the second half. Shayok scored 12 in the first half and finished with 14 points. Wigginton added 13 and Haliburton 12 as Iowa State got 56 points from players seeing their first game action in an ISU uniform.

Nick Weiler-Babb, Shayok, Wigginton, Horton-Tucker and Jacobson started the game for Iowa State. Haliburton and Lewis were first off the bench, followed by Conditt. Griffin first entered the game in the second half.

ISU was without potential starters Zoran Talley and Cameron Lard, who Prohm said post-game are suspended through the end of November. Talley has also been recuperating from a nose injury.

The Cyclones shot 47.8 percent from the field (32-67), including 10-of-26 from three-point range. ISU had 20 assists on 32 made field goals with Weiler-Babb, Horton-Tucker and Haliburton dishing out four each. After battling on the boards on even terms with Alabama State for much of the game, Iowa State ended up +10 in rebounding margin. Jacobson had a team-high seven rebounds and Shayok claimed six.

Alabama State shot 36.4 percent from the field (20-55), including 9-of-26 from three-point range. Reginald Gee led ASU scorers with 15 points.