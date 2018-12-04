A California tight end has blossomed into a legit high-level prospect during his senior season and one of the college coaches to take notice was an assistant at Iowa State.

San Jose Valley Christian senior Skylar Loving-Black has been an integral part of his squad’s run to a CCS Division II championship and pending matchup against Liberty this weekend in the NorCal Bowl.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pound tight end also attracted more college recruiters along the way, like assistant Alex Golesh from Iowa State who picked up on his trail last month.

In addition to the one he picked up from the Cyclones last week, the senior also holds Power-5 offers from the likes of Arizona State, Colorado, Nebraska and Oregon State. Several solid G5 programs are also in the running.

