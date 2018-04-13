In addition to the Windy City secondary prospect they just secured for the 2019 class, Iowa State is in the mix for another defensive back from the city.

Simeon junior Marquae Kirkendoll saw the Cyclone program first-hand last month during an unofficial visit, saying it made quite the impression on him.

The 6-foot-2, 171-pound Kirkendoll, who is a two-star prospect with a Rivals rating of 5.4, said he also liked everything surrounding the I-State football program.

In addition to ISU, Kirkendoll has Power-5 offers from the likes of Eastern Michigan and Toledo.

For more on Kirkendoll's unofficial visit and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



