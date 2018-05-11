One of the most recent schools to offer a playmaking wide receiver from a Michigan high school program is Iowa State, which liked what it saw recently.

West Bloomfield junior Tyrone Broden stated his case for his second Power-5 offer during the spring evaluation period, and the Cyclones responded by handing him one.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Broden also has a P5 offer from Purdue to go along with several in the Mid-American Conference such as Akron, Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Toledo and Western Michigan.

Although Broden has yet to take a visit to I-State, he has a few teammates with offers that have all had positive things to say.

For more on Broden's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



