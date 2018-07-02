An Arizona prep wide receiver said the family atmosphere experienced over his Iowa State official visit was a big selling point.

Queen Creek Casteel rising senior Khyheem Waleed said he enjoyed what was a busy few days in Ames and that it gave Iowa State a chance against some other Power-5 offer schools closer to him.

In addition to ISU, Waleed has Power-5 offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, California, Michigan State, Oregon, Oregon State and Vanderbilt.

Rivals has him ranked as a three-star recruit with the 5.6 rating. He’s the 12th overall prospect in Arizona and 84th at the wide receiver position nationally for the 2019 class.

