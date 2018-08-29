A pair of Big 12 programs have been aware of a Florida wide receiver since his freshman year, but it was only recently that one of those stepped up with a scholarship.

Plant City sophomore Mario Williams secured his first offer of the recruiting process from the Cyclones earlier this month, saying it was a dream come true for him. He's also been scouted by West Virginia, according to his coaches.

The 5-foot-10, 155-pound Williams said he’s done a little research on the Cyclones since the offer and likes what he sees.

In addition to increasing his strength, Williams sought to improve his technique at the wide receiver position.

