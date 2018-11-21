If Iowa State's performance Wednesday in its third and final game at the Maui Invitational is any indicator, it might want to schedule some morning games.

The Cyclones routed San Diego State, 87-57, in a game that started at 9:30 AM local time in Lahaina, Hawaii. The win gave ISU fifth place in the Maui tourney with two wins in three appearances and I-State will bring a 5-1 record back to the mainland. Iowa State returns to action Monday night at home, hosting Omaha.

After struggling to make three-pointers in its first two games at the Lahaina Civic Center, ISU finally found the range in the Lahaina Civic Center. The Cyclones nailed 14-of-32 attempts in the lopsided win over the Aztecs, including nine makes in a first half that ended with I-State up by 14. Iowa State had made just 12-of-47 attempts from behind the arc in its first two games in Hawaii.

But ISU did a lot more than just knock down long shots in leading San Diego State by as many as 33 in its dominant win. The Cyclones also rebounded (+14 margin), defended (SDSU 35.3%), passed (17 assists) and made their free throws (17-20). Iowa State had a 28-6 advantage in fast-break points, a 16-3 edge in points of turnovers and a 25-7 bulge in bench points. I-State only had eight bench points in its first two games in Maui - combined.

The Cyclones never trailed SDSU and had 18 points by the first media timeout (18-6). The Aztecs got back within four points at 20-16, but ISU went on a 10-2 run to build the lead back to a dozen at 30-18. San Diego State got within nine at 35-26 before I-State extended its lead to 46-32 at halftime.

SDSU had rallied from big deficits in its first two games in Maui but Iowa State never gave it the chance on Wednesday. The Cyclones scored eight of the first ten points to open the second half for a 54-34 lead on a Talen Horton-Tucker dunk on a fast break feed from Nick Weiler-Babb with 17:37 left in the game. Two Michael Jacobson free throws gave ISU a 25-point lead at 65-40 at the 8:49 mark. A Tyrese Haliburton three-point with 5:51 to play made it 75-44.

Walk-on Eric Steyer, Iowa State's ninth and last player in uniform for the game, grabbed an offensive rebound and nailed a three-pointer from the top of the key to give ISU its biggest lead of the night, 85-52, with 1:11 to go. Terrence Lewis hit a layup in the final minute to match that 33-point spread at 87-54.

Marial Shayok led a balanced Cyclone scoring attack that only had three players in double figures on the way to 87 points. Shayok had 21 with Jacobson scoring 19 and Lewis a career-high 16 off the bench. Weiler-Babb had nine points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jacobson and Haliburton led ISU on the glass with eight boards each.

Iowa State won easily despite a rough outing for freshman phenom Horton-Tucker. He was 1-for-11 from the field and scored four points after pouring in 26 in the Cyclones' Tuesday night victory over Illinois. Horton-Tucker did have five assists.