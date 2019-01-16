When a seven-point lead evaporated on Iowa State in the closing minutes at Texas Tech Wednesday night, it looked like the Cyclones might follow a familiar script of recent close-game losses. But not this time.

ISU responded with a quick four-point flurry to break a 61-61 tie and Marial Shayok hit 3-of-4 free throw attempts in the closing seconds as I-State defeated the No. 8 Red Raiders, 68-64, in Lubbock, Texas.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Iowa State and improved it to 3-2 in the Big 12 and 13-4 overall. ISU hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday evening, a team it has already defeated this year (69-63 in Stillwater on Jan. 2).

The Cyclones frittered away leads in narrow losses to Baylor and Kansas State last week, taking the shine off a 2-0 conference start that included a blowout win over Kansas. But needing a win to avoid a damaging three-game skid early in the Big 12 season, I-State delivered.

A jump shot by Nick Weiler-Babb with 1:23 to play put Iowa State back in the lead, 63-61, after Texas Tech had scored seven straight points to wipe out ISU's 61-54 lead. After a miss inside by the Red Raiders, Iowa State scored in transition on the other end with Tyrese Haliburton floating a pass to Lindell Wigginton for an alley-oop lay-in and a 65-61 lead at the 1:01 mark.

Tech's Tariq Owens made 1-of-2 free throws with 51 seconds to play to make it 65-62 with Iowa State fighting off the Raiders' chance to possibly tie the game after rebounding the second miss. After multiple Texas Tech fouls just to get Iowa State into the bonus, Shayok made 1-of-2 free throws on the ISU end to make it 66-62 with 16.3 seconds to go.

The Cyclones all but conceded a Jarrett Culver layup for Tech with 8.8 seconds to play that made it 66-64. Weiler-Babb got the inbounds pass to Shayok who was fouled again and made both shots for a 68-64 ISU edge and the Raiders missed a three at the buzzer that wouldn't have changed the outcome anyway.

Iowa State had a pair of 10-point leads earlier in the second half. The Cyclones closed out a turnover-free first half with a 16-4 spree that put them up, 41-33, at intermission and then Weiler-Babb scored the first points of the second half to make it 43-33. After a TT three-pointer, I-State got a free throw from Talen Horton-Tucker and a Michael Jacobson bucket inside to lead, 46-36, with 16:15 left in the game.

Later in the half, the Cyclones led by nine at 52-43 and had three opportunities to extend that lead and misfired on all. That kept the door open for a Texas Tech comeback and the Raiders crept back into the game, but never led it in the second half.

Iowa State had an 11-0 run in the first half to build an early 13-6 lead. Texas Tech bounced back and led by four points on multiple occasions in the first half, but that was the biggest deficit that the Cyclones faced all night.

Shayok led four Iowa State scorers in double figures with 20 points. Jacobson added 14 and Wigginton and Weiler-Babb each had 11. After getting handled on the boards early, the Cyclones ended up with a +2 rebounding margin at game's end and Jacobson had 10 boards to lead the way.

ISU shot 43.9 percent (23-57) from the floor for the game. The Cyclones made 5-of-22 three-pointers (22.7%). Iowa State hit 13-of-19 free throws and had 13 assists to nine turnovers (all in the second half). Texas Tech shot 41.3 percent (26-63) from the field, including 6-of-18 three-pointers (33.3%). The Red Raiders were dismal at the free throw line, making only 6-of-15.