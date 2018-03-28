The Cyclones hosted a Kansas City (Mo.) Class of 2020 defensive lineman last week during spring break, making another solid impression on the prospect.

Park Hill sophomore James Gore, who just transferred from Staley High School, made his way to Ames with new teammate Johnny Wilson.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pound defensive tackle, who is also being recruited by Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri, said he continues to be amazed by what’s in place at ISU, and said the future is bright.

Gore said he plans to make another appearance in Ames this summer for a camp.

For more on Gore's trip to Ames and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



