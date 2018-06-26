Heading into what could be the final few weeks of his recruitment, a three-star offensive lineman in the 2019 class said Iowa State is in solid standing after June camp visit.

Sioux Falls (S.D.) Lincoln rising senior Grant Treiber said he was on campus on June 2nd, participating in a camp while also making an unofficial visit out of the trip.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle also has Power-5 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Vanderbilt.

If the ISU does win out, Treiber said a large part of it would be due to head coach Matt Campbell and his staff.

For more on Treiber's recent visit and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



