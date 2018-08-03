The Cyclones offered an in-state prospect in the 2021 class earlier this year and have continued to build a relationship with the prospect through coaches and current and former players.

Roland-Story rising sophomore Zach Twedt has taken several visits to Iowa State this year and always comes away with the same feelings.

The 6-foot-3, 189-pound Twedt has been in Ames for basketball games over the winter, multiple team workouts in the spring and a Saturday Night Lights camp this summer. His most recent visit for the camp very beneficial as he gets ready for a position change this fall.

In addition to his responsibilities on the family farm, Twedt mixed in a stint with a 7-on-7 team this summer that traveled around the Midwest.

