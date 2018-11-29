Ticker
In-state OL Miller commits to ISU

A Western Iowa junior offensive lineman with scholarship offers from multiple Big 10 schools and others have announced a verbal commitment to Iowa State.

Tyler Miller, a 2020 prospect from Jefferson (Iowa) Greene County, went public with his decision on Thursday. The 6-foot-8, 290-pound tackle prospect is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 1 junior prospect in Iowa and has made multiple unofficial visits to the ISU campus in Ames. He also camped with the Cyclone coaching staff last summer.

Miller, ranked by Rivals as the No. 31 offensive tackle in the country, also claimed offers from Nebraska, Minnesota and Purdue of the Big 10 in addition to UCF and others.

Miller is Iowa State's third known commitment for next year's recruiting class, joining Leon (Iowa) Central Decatur athlete Cole Pedersen and Buffalo (Minn.) quarterback Aidan Bouman.

