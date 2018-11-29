A Western Iowa junior offensive lineman with scholarship offers from multiple Big 10 schools and others have announced a verbal commitment to Iowa State.

Tyler Miller, a 2020 prospect from Jefferson (Iowa) Greene County, went public with his decision on Thursday. The 6-foot-8, 290-pound tackle prospect is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 1 junior prospect in Iowa and has made multiple unofficial visits to the ISU campus in Ames. He also camped with the Cyclone coaching staff last summer.