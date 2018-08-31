One of the outstanding prospects from an Iowa State summer camp will be back on campus this Saturday for the season-opening game against South Dakota State.

The Cyclone coaching staff will get another opportunity this weekend to make a good impression on Greene County (Iowa) big man Tyler Miller, who secured an offer back in the winter, and later went on to win co-MVP honors at the Big Man Camp in June.

Miller has emerged as a borderline four-star prospect, as he was assigned a 5.7 Rivals rating along with being ranked the 31st overall tackle in the country. He’s also gotten P5 offers from Nebraska and Purdue, along with ones from G5 programs Cincinnati and UCF.

At least three other P5 programs could also get unofficial visits from Miller this fall.

For more on Miller's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.




