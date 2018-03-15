It was a standout first season at the varsity level for a Class of 2021 recruit inside the state's borders, as he was able to do enough to secure early offers from the Cyclones and Hawkeyes.

Class of 2021 prospect Griffin Liddle played a key role on a Bettendorf squad that made it to the Class 4A semifinal round, competing alongside ISU 2019 wide receiver commit Darien Porter. Since then, he’s gotten plenty of notice from in-state recruiters.

Having just completed his freshman season at the varsity level, Liddle already stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 255 pounds. He said Iowa State recruiter Tyson Veidt likes his intangibles as much as anything.

As a freshman, Liddle recorded 20.5 tackles, including four tackles-for-loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

As a freshman, Liddle recorded 20.5 tackles, including four tackles-for-loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery.




