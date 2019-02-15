A fast-developing offensive line prospect from the state of Illinois now has one Power-5 offer after Iowa State extended one last month.

Homewood-Flossmoor offensive lineman Marcus Harper said the Cyclones have been in the picture for a while now and recently stepped up with an offer. The Class of 2020 big man returned the favor by visiting earlier this month.

A trip to ISU for a Junior Day, which happened in conjunction with the men’s basketball game against Texas, served to bolster Harper’s thoughts on the school.

In addition to the I-State offer, Harper has G5 ones from the likes of Cincinnati, Toledo and Western Michigan. He’s also hearing a lot of late from Boston College, Iowa, Nebraska and Purdue.

