Taking a game day visit this past Saturday didn't work out for a three-star defensive end in the 2020 class, but the prospect is now targeting a trip to Ames for next month instead.

Lena (Ill.) Winslow junior Isaiah Bruce has still seen the Cyclones in action once this season, having attended the Cy-Hawk game in Iowa City on September 8th. He’ll check out Iowa State again for the West Virginia game.

The 6-foot-1, 241-pound Bruce is a three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals rating. He also has an offer from Iowa.

In the short time he’s been recruited by the Cyclones, Bruce said he’s gained a positive impression of the program and its direction.

For more on Bruce's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



