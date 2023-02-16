The bluebloods and perennial recruiting juggernauts get the most ink, but there’s plenty to be said about teams on the rise when it comes to college basketball recruiting. The past year has featured a number of programs seeming to take a massive step forward when it comes to attracting top talent, so this week’s I Got Five On It explores five teams that seem to be on the come up on the recruiting trail.

RUTGERS

Airious Bailey (Rivals.com)

There might not be a more obvious team in a discussion about programs currently punching over its traditional weight. The Scarlet Knights have been revived under seventh-year head coach Steve Pikiell. The results on the floor are already coming, as Rutgers is coming off back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances, a feat it has not accomplished since the Gerald Ford administration. Now the recruiting results are following suit. RU recently landed its highest-ranked prospect in history in the form of 2024 five-star Airious Bailey, the No. 5 prospect in the class. Four-star point guard commit Dellquan Warren may be a tad undersized but is among the most productive floor-generals in the class. Rutgers also remains a player for five-stars Dylan Harper and Naasir Cunningham. And while the Scarlet Knights have a much better chance of landing Harper than Cunningham, it’s clear that the program is being viewed in a different light than it was not so long ago.

*****

KANSAS STATE

Darrin Ames (Rivals.com)

Kansas State had some serious on-court success under its last regime, but it’s been awhile since the program made any real noise on the recruiting trail. That seems to be changing under first-year head coach Jerome Tang, who proved himself to be a master of the transfer portal in his first offseason as a head coach. Tang took a depleted roster and has built a no-doubt NCAA tournament team from near-scratch this season. Next year promises more of the same, as the Wildcats have signed multiple top-100 recruits (Darrin Ames and RJ Jones) for the first time since 2009. K-State is involved with 2024 prospects such as David Castillo and Isaiah Elohim, among others, and should be able to use its impressive season to open additional doors in 2024 and 2025.

*****

CINCINNATI

Edgerrin James (Rivals.com)

Wes Miller has the Bearcats rolling at the right time, as the program eyes its transition to the Big 12. The 2023 cycle saw Cincinnati land in-demand point guard Edgerrin James, the No. 55 prospect in the class, along with top-100 forward Rayvon Griffith. Miller and company also made a serious run at the No. 1 prospect in the country when it narrowly missed on Isaiah Collier. The 2024 cycle is starting to look every bit as promising as the last, as Cincy is thought to have the inside track to land No. 2 overall prospect Flory Bidunga and is alive for top-100 prospect Travis Perry, a point guard from Kentucky. Cincinnati seems to be building a roster capable of making some noise upon arrival in the best basketball league in the country next season, and the stars seem to be aligning for the Bearcats to take the next step as a program.

*****

GEORGIA

Asa Newell (Rivals.com)

The Bulldogs have found themselves among the favorites to land five-star Asa Newell and the fact that UGA has already won more games this season than it did in either of the previous two years says plenty about the program’s trajectory under first-year head coach Mike White. If Georgia can win just two more games this year, it will boast its best win total since the 2017-18 season. UGA may not ever be able to consistently stand toe-to-toe with the bluebloods but it did manage to land four-star wing Dylan James and Rivals150 guard Mari Jordan in 2023. If it’s able to grab Newell in 2024, the momentum in Athens will continue to build.

*****

IOWA STATE

Omaha Billew (Camren Clouthier/Crossroads Elite)