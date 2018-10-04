A defensive end prospect in the talent-rich southeast has attracted the attention of Cyclone recruiters and picked up an offer from the staff.

Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett junior Jared Ivey said he’s heard from a pair of Cyclone staffers to date, Derek Hoodjer and Colby Kratch, and said it was the latter who extended the offer earlier this week.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Ivey also has an offer from Arizona State to go along with interest from Vanderbilt and Wake Forest. He said Commodore coaches will be in on Friday to watch him play.

Ivey said it’s one facet of his game in particular that is catching the eyes of recruiters.

