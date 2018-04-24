Thanks to the job it has done recruiting him, Iowa State is out in front for a three-star safety from the Lone Star State.

Houston Langham Creek junior Corien Azema said he’s hearing a lot from the Cyclones since picking up his offer last month and his strong relationship with Matt Campbell’s staff has made a huge impression.

Azema, who has a 5.6 Rivals rating, also has P5 offers from the likes of Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska and Vanderbilt.

In addition to coveting what the 5-foot-11, 180-pound defender brings to the field, the Cyclones think he would add several intangibles he would add to the mix.

