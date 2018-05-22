The Cyclones had an Ohio prep defensive back on their radar heading into the spring and decided to make an offer after seeing the prospect first-hand during the evaluation period.

Macedonia Nordonia junior Nyles Beverly said a pair of staff members have been in contact with him and decided to pull the trigger on an offer after he checked all the boxes during spring evaluations.

ISU is included in a list of Power-5 offers that includes the likes of Kentucky, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers and Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-0, 185-pound Beverly said he’s intrigued in how the cornerback depth chart in Ames will look following the 2018 season and would like to take a visit this summer.

