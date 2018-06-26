Perhaps the top recruiting target on Iowa State's board, regardless of position, has been a four-star prep running back from Illinois. The Cyclones hosted that prospect for an official visit this past weekend.

Quincy rising senior Jirehl Brock, who has also visited Minnesota and Northwestern over the past five weeks, recapped what was a busy few days at ISU spent with the coaching staff and select players during a night of bowling and playing laser tag.

The 6-foot-0, 200-pound Brock said he went into his third official visit with a somewhat revised finalist list from the one he released earlier this year, and he left Ames with that same mindset.

Brock has maintained his four-star prospect status for much of the recruiting process. He has a 5.8 Rivals rating, is the 10th overall running back prospect nationally and 194th player regardless of position. In addition to his three finalists and Iowa and Notre Dame, he has collected Power-5 offers from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Missouri and Purdue.

For more on Brock's recent official visit and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



