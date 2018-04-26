The Cyclones are expected to make the cut for a three-star defensive end from the state of Florida, who currently has several offers from Power-5 schools.

Kissimmee Osceola junior Mario Kendricks said Iowa State caught his eye, especially when it recorded a top-five road victory last fall.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Kendricks, who has a 5.6 Rivals rating, also has Power-5 offers from the likes of Arkansas, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Out of his offer list, Kendricks said he is the most serious with Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, South Carolina, Michigan State and Clemson.

