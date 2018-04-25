The Cyclones are one of four Power-5 programs in the early running for a Class of 2020 linebacker from a high school program in Michigan that churns out numerous Division I prospects each year.

West Bloomfield sophomore Cornell Wheeler said the Cyclones have been involved with him for several months, as they have with several other Division I prospects in the program.

The outside linebacker, who also has offers from Indiana, Michigan and Syracuse, took his first unofficial visit to I-State recently and came away impressed with the program.

Wheeler said he expects to see members of the Cyclone staff during the recently-commenced spring evaluation period.

For more on Wheeler's recent unofficial visits and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



