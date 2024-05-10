Iowa State has picked up a veteran pass catcher from a perennial FCS power, securing a Friday night commitment from Eli Green.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound sophomore chose the Cyclones following an official visit to Ames that ended earlier in the day.

During the 2023 campaign, Green played in all 15 games and made six starts at wide receiver. He led the Bison with 1,197 all-purpose yards and 877 receiving yards, ranking second on the team with 45 pass receptions. He caught three touchdown passes.