There are many versions of the tale about how Talen Horton-Tucker ended up at Iowa State while his friend and basketball rival Ayo Dosunmu went to Illinois.

It was only fitting that they meet on the collegiate court early in their respective freshman seasons. And it was Horton-Tucker that turned in a dominant second-half performance to lead the Cyclones to an 84-68 win over the Illini in a consolation bracket game at the Maui Invitational basketball tournament.

With the win, 4-1 ISU advances to the tourney's third-place game against San Diego State. The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 (CST) Wednesday afternoon and be televised on ESPN 2.

After trailing by five points at halftime and by seven early in the second half, I-State went on an 18-2 run to take control of its game with Illinois. And it was Horton-Tucker that sparked the rally on his way to 26 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the game.

The Cyclones were down, 41-34, when Illinois' Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored inside just 15 seconds in the second half. But Iowa State ripped off the game's next 10 points for a 44-41 lead on a Michael Jacobson free throw at the 16:38 mark. A Horton-Tucker three-point play made it 47-43 Cyclones and THT nailed a three-pointer on an assist from Jacobson as ISU's lead swelled to 52-43 with 13:39 left to play.

The Iowa State lead fluctuated between six and ten points until a 7-0 spurt put it up, 67-50, on a Horton-Tucker three with 7:47 to go. A Marial Shayok layup made it 72-53 and a Jacobson dunk on a free from Horton-Tucker gave I-State its biggest lead of the game, 84-63, with 2:18 left in the game.

Shayok led Iowa State early and then yielded to Jacobson to carry the load until Horton-Tucker took over. Jacobson finished the game with 23 points and Shayok scored 17. Nick Weiler-Babb was also in double figures for Iowa State with 10 points.

ISU was strong on the boards as well for a second straight game in Hawaii. Even though the Cyclones lost to Arizona Monday night, they outrebounded the Wildcats by six. On Tuesday, I-State ended the game with a +12 advantage on the boards.