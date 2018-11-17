Two teams with an opportunity to play their way into the Big 12 championship game met Saturday night in Austin, Texas. The home-standing Longhorns were up to the task while Iowa State was not. The result was a 24-10 Horn victory.

The loss dropped No. 16 ISU to 6-4 overall and 5-3 in the conference and eliminated it from league title game contention. Iowa State will host Kansas State next week. 15th-ranked Texas improved to 8-3 and 6-2 and will clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game by beating Kansas next week.

For the third straight year, the Cyclones had no idea what to do with the Texas defense. I-State has scored 6, 7 and 10 points in three consecutive losses to the Longhorns. That, combined with a ragged defensive performance, resulted in ISU's first loss by more than 10 points since the 2016 season finale against West Virginia (49-19).

Both Iowa State and Texas knew they controlled their own Big 12 destiny before kickoff as a result of West Virginia's 45-41 loss at Oklahoma State earlier. But the Cyclones never really challenged in trying to seize that opportunity.

Texas led, 17-3, at halftime and ISU was fortunate to be down just two touchdowns. The Cyclones' only points of the half came on a 40-yard Connor Assalley field goal at the 4:42 mark of the first quarter. It was 7-3 at that point with Assalley's kick capping an 11-play, 76-yard drive, I-State's best of the evening.

The Longhorns extended their lead to 14-3 on a 19-yard pass from Sam Ehlinger to Keaontay Ingram with 9:53 to go in the second quarter. UT misfired on its next scoring chance as Cameron Dicker missed a 28-yard field goal try. And the I-State defense came up with another stop of sorts as Texas settled for a 22-yard Dicker field goal with just two seconds to go before halftime. It was 17-3 at intermission.

Texas had grabbed a 7-0 lead on its first possession with Ehlinger running seven yards for the score. Ehlinger was knocked out of the game on UT's final play of the first half. But back-up Shane Buechele not only protected his team's lead, he extended it.

Buechele connected with Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a 27-yard touchdown with 36 seconds to go in the third quarter to make it 24-3.

Iowa State's only touchdown of the night came late. A 47-yard punt return by Tarique Milton with a personal foul penalty tacked on to it gave ISU a first-and-goal at the Longhorn 7-yard-line. Two plays later, David Montgomery scored from four yards out and Assalley added the PAT. It was 24-10 Texas with 1:33 left in the game. That was ISU's trip inside the red zone on the night.

ISU's only other scoring opportunity ended with a 48-yard Assalley field goal miss that doinked off the left upright with 4:25 to go in the third quarter. That was an 11-play, 63-yard drive squandered with no points.

Cyclone freshman quarterback Brock Purdy sustained his first loss as a collegiate QB and also left the game in the second half. Senior Kyle Kempt finished up for Iowa State.

I-State mustered just 210 yards of offense on the night (62 rushing, 48 passing). Purdy completed only 10-of-23 passes for 130 yards with an interception and no touchdowns. Montgomery was ISU's leading rusher in just a half with 33 yards. Hakeem Butler was Iowa State's leading receiver with six catches for 99 yards.

Texas finished with 405 yards of offense and most of that came in the first half. The Longhorns rolled up 283 yards in the first two quarters with 197 of that coming in the second quarter alone.

Safeties Greg Eisworth and Lawrence White were both in double digits for tackles on the night, leading Iowa State with 12 and 10 stops, respectively.