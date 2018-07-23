A Missouri offensive line prospect in the 2020 class traveled to Iowa State for an unofficial visit last month and is eyeing at least one more for the 2018 season.

St. Charles (Mo.) Francis Howell rising junior Drake Heismeyer said he enjoyed his one-day stop in June, particularly his visits with head coach Matt Campbell and first-year offensive line coach Jeff Myers.

When securing his offer from the Cyclones earlier this year, Heismeyer said he heard a lot of positive feedback from the coaches.

In addition to ISU, he has a Power-5 offer from Missouri. Central Michigan and South Dakota State have also offered.

For more on Heismeyer's recent unofficial visit and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



