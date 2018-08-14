It’s anybody’s guess as to who will be the second-team running back behind incumbent All-Big 12 talent David Montgomery, but that’s alright with redshirt sophomore Kene Nwangwu. He endured a leg injury that cost him much of the 2017 calendar year and just being in the hunt this preseason camp is great news for him.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Nwangwu earned All-Big 12 honors as a kickoff returner by several services following his freshman campaign two years ago. Even though he saw only light duty in the backfield on offense, he had big expectations entering his first full offseason in Ames. But all of those hopes came crashing down in February of 2017 when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

It was at that point when Nwangwu started taking his football career one day at a time.

“I knew that it was a process,” he said. “My injury wasn’t something that was going to be a three-month or six-month thing. I knew that if I followed the process that my training staff and coaching staff has laid out for me, I’d be able to play again when the time comes.”

By last year’s training camp, Nwangwu still hadn’t approached full health, so eventually the decision was made to give him a medical redshirt.

“I had been injured since February and was six months out so I was probably running,” Nwangwu said. “I was still supporting my team and taking mental reps. It wasn’t all ‘woe is me, I can’t practice’ but it was a process I had to follow.”

Not necessarily in need of another running back, given the workload allotted to Montgomery, Mike Warren and Sheldon Croney, Nwangwu took a patient approach with his rehab.

“It was more important for me to be 100 percent,” he said. “Coach (Matt) Campbell preaches that he’d rather play you later than earlier. It wasn’t a rush to even get me anywhere, but more to see where I was at and where I’m healthy at. Throughout the year, I did a lot of treatment wasn’t worrying about practicing and re-injuring my injury.”

The native of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex started ramping up his workout reps later in the season, saying he was in good form by the time the Cyclones were practicing for the Liberty Bowl.

“After nine months, I felt pretty good,” he said. “When we did bowl prep for Memphis, I was able to run again and actually practice in Memphis. I felt pretty good then. A year after my injury, I felt pretty much back at 100 percent.”

As he looks back on the long road to recovery, Nwangwu said he’s thankful one important aspect of his game has returned.

“I don’t think my speed has been affected,” he said. “The strength staff kept on it and followed protocol. Whenever I was ready to weightlift again, I got back into it and there wasn’t a drop-off. If anything, I got stronger and faster. I feel like among us, we talk about my speed, so that’s one of the things I bring to the group.”

Now that Nwangwu has conquered a serious injury, he’ll look to seize more opportunities in the offensive backfield this fall. He entered fall camp on an even line with Croney, Warren and (Johnnie) Lang.

Carving out a role in a group that includes two veterans and a talented freshman in Lang is a tall task, but Nwangwu said he embraces the situation.

“Everything is going well and I’m taking a lot of reps, taking a lot of mental reps, getting my feet under me and being able to cut again,” Nwangwu said. “It’s not even a competition. When it comes to working, we work together to the same goal and that’s winning games. We all want to be on the field and make a difference in a football game. We elevate each other when we practice.”

One thing does appear to be a near-certainty, and that is Nwangwu returning to his job as the top kick returner in Ames. He averaged 26.4 yards per return in 2016 to rank second in the Big 12 and 15th nationally. It was also a mark that ranks third-best in I-State history.

“I think I can develop that role even more than I did my freshman year when it came to reading blocks and pressing to a defender that I need to make a cut off of,” he said. “That’s my role right now and I’m happy with it.”



