After an impressive opening possession, the Iowa State offense accomplished nothing for the rest of a 13-3 non-conference football loss to Iowa Saturday in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes' win was the fourth straight in the series, the first time ISU has dropped that many consecutively since a 15-game losing streak between 1983 and 1997. Iowa has won nine of thirteen match-ups in the rivalry since 2006, and the Cyclones' four wins in that span have come by 2, 3, 3 and 3 points.

It doesn't get any easier for 0-1 Iowa State next week. Oklahoma, 2-0, visits Ames for the Big 12 opener for both teams.

I-State had to settle for a field goal after marching all the way to the Hawk 1-yard line on its first offensive series. Guard Josh Mueller moved early on 4th-and-goal at the Iowa 1, moving Iowa State back to the six-yard line. Connor Assalley came on to slip his first collegiate field goal try inside the upright from 23 yards to put the Cyclones on top, 3-0, with 6:42 to play in the first quarter.

Iowa's Miguel Recinos tied the game with a 31-yard field goal at the 5:18 mark of the second half. The Hawks' first score came after Iowa State's Corey Dunn shanked a punt the traveled only 13 yards to set up Iowa with a first-and-ten at the I-State 28. It was Dunn's second terrible punt of the game; he had uncorked a 14-yarder earlier that gave the Hawkeyes a first down at the ISU 21. But Recinos missed a 28-yard FG attempt after that ISU miscue.

The game was tied 3-3 at halftime. Recinos put Iowa ahead 6-3 with a 48-yard field goal with 6:34 to play in the third quarter. It stayed that way until Mekhi Sargent glided around left end for a Hawk TD with 4:47 to play in the game. Recinos' PAT made it 13-3. The touchdown was set up by a 30-yard pass from Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley to Hawk receiver Brandon Smith.

Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt left the game with an injury in the fourth quarter after getting his left leg bent awkwardly on a QB sack. Zeb Noland finished the game at quarterback for the Cyclones. Kempt completed 15-of-21 passes in the game for 126 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Noland went 4-for-10 for 43 yards and also fumbled the ball away late for the only turnover in the game. The Hawkeyes have now played three complete consecutive games against Iowa State without turning the ball over.

Iowa State managed just 19 net yards rushing. David Montgomery was hemmed in most of the day, finishing with 44 yards on 17 carries. ISU had a meager 188 total yards.

The Cyclone defense acquitted itself well on the afternoon. Iowa had just 271 yards of total offense and only 105 of that came on the ground. Unofficially, freshman linebacker Mike Rose led I-State in tackles with 11 in his first collegiate game. Senior cornerback Brian Peavy had two pass breakups. Iowa State did not record a quarterback sack in the game while Iowa's pass rush generated four sacks of Cyclone quarterbacks.



