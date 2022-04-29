Hall becomes first Cyclone selected in Draft

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has another NFL running back to his credit, as the New York Jets in the second round selected Breece Hall with the 36th overall pick of this year's event in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Hall, the two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, became the third former Cyclone under Campbell to be drafted. He joins Chicago Bears starter David Montgomery, who was a third-round selection and 79th overall in the 2019 Draft, and 2021 fourth-rounder Kene Nwangwu (Minnesota Vikings).

Campbell also tutored NFL running back Kareem Hunt at Toledo, who was drafted by Kansas City in third round in 2017 and is currently a member of the Cleveland Browns.

His latest star running back Hall rushed for a combined 3,941 yards and 50 touchdowns on 718 carries over three seasons. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound running back shot up draft boards after he ran a 4.39 40 time at the NFL Combine and became one of the highest-graded overall prospects in Indianapolis.

The All-American running back was second nationally in both scoring (138) and touchdowns (23) during the 2021 season. Hall was a consensus All-American for the second year in a row, joining Troy Davis (1995-96) as the only two-time consensus All-Americans in school history.

A former Wichita (Kan.) Northwest standout, Hall blossomed in Ames after signing with the Cyclones in the 2019 class and was a high three-star prospect with a 5.7 Rivals rating. He was considered the 36th-ranked running back nationally and was third overall in the state of Kansas.