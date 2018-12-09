Freshman Tyrese Haliburton set a single-game school record for assists and Iowa State topped the 100-point mark for the first time this season in a 101-65 win over Southern Sunday in non-conference basketball play at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones improved to 8-2 on the season in their first game after a 14-point loss at Iowa on Thursday. ISU returns to action Saturday against Drake in Des Moines in the final Hy-Vee Classic event at Wells Fargo Arena.

Haliburton dished out 17 assists in Sunday's win, eclipsing the nearly 45-year old school record of 16 dimes set by Eric Heft on Feb. 5, 1974, against Nebraska. Haliburton's record-breaking assist was a no-look pass to fellow frosh George Conditt for a dunk with two-and-a-half minutes left in the game.

Iowa State had its first double-digit lead at 23-12 on a Cameron Lard layup at the 8:13 mark of the first half. After Southern got back within seven at 25-18, the Cyclones responded with a 14-0 run for a commanding 39-18 lead on a Haliburton jumper in the lane with 3:38 to go in the half. ISU led, 46-29, at halftime.

Both teams started the second half scoring at a torrid pace and the visiting Jaguars hung around, trailing 67-52 with just under 12 minutes left in the game. But I-State went on a 12-1 run from there with a Lard layup at the 7:48 mark making it 79-53.

Iowa State led by no fewer than 24 points the rest of the way and its biggest lead of the night was 37 at 101-64 on a banked in three-pointer by Zion Griffin that put ISU over the century mark with 1:47 to go. It was the Cyclones' first 100-point game since a 104-98 win over Appalachian State last November.

Marial Shayok led all scorers with 26 points for I-State, including 20 in the second half. Talen Horton-Tucker scored 17 points and Haliburton and Terrence Lewis each contributed 15.

The Cyclones shot 70.2 percent (40-57) from the field for the game and hit 12-of-25 three-pointers (48 percent) along the way.