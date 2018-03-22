The Cyclones are in the running with four solid Power-5 programs for a junior defensive back from the Georgia high school ranks and hope to land the prospect on an unofficial visit next month.

Class of 2019 standout Tavian Mayo, of Leesburg Lee County, said the Cyclones have been recruiting him for a while prior to extending an offer on February 15th.

The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Mayo, who also has P5 offers from Michigan, Minnesota and West Virginia, said he’s been recruited by position coach D.K. McDonald and that the two have forged a good relationship.

According to the defensive back, he’s received an invite to attend the Cyclones’ intra-squad spring finale next month but is unsure if he’ll be able to make it.

For more on Mayo's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



