A Georgia prep prospect in the Class of 2019 secured an Iowa State offer last month and is now planning an official visit to Ames for the summer.

Moultrie Colquitt County junior Jay Ward said the Cyclones have intensified their pursuit of him and he likes what he's heard from various members of the coaching staff.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback, who also has Power-5 offers from Kentucky and West Virginia, said he’s hearing from head coach Matt Campbell, position coach D.K. McDonald and staffer Derek Hoodjer.

The Georgia prospect is working on an accelerated timeline and would like to have his decision out of the way this summer.

