An Indiana prep offensive lineman in the 2020 class is already thinking about another visit to Ames after the game he planned to watch last Saturday got cancelled.

Beech Grove (Ind.) junior Josh Fryar said he was blown away by how big the Cyclones’ season opener was set up to be prior to the weather setting in.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman is a three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating. He’s considered the 50th-ranked offensive tackle nationally and third overall prospect in the state of Indiana for 2020.

Fryar has Power-5 offers from Indiana and Purdue, to go along with one MAC school in Toledo. He said he currently has no favorites out of that mix.

For more on Fryar's visit and what's next in his recruiting process, check out a more detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



