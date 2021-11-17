Florida DT Ahmad Moten sets official, covers Gators offer and visit
The skills on the field for Fort Lauderdale area defensive tackle Ahmad Moten cannot be denied. The Cardinal Gibbons defender has roughed up and worked over Florida offenses all season long helping...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news