A talented defensive standout from the Sunshine State turned heads over the spring and now has several Power-5 offers, including the one he received from Iowa State.

Orlando Windermere rising senior Khadry Jackson said the staff liked what it saw during the recent evaluation period and decided to extend an offer.

Since picking up the offer, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jackson said he’s heard from many of the program’s defensive coaches, who have all given him positive reviews.

ISU has clearly made recruiting Jackson a priority, as have several other Power-5 schools including Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, NC State and Rutgers which have all offered scholarships. Jackson has visits scheduled to NC State and UCF this month.

For more on Jackson's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



