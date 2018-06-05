After picking up an offer from Iowa State over the spring, a Sunshine State wide receiver prospect in the 2019 class will get a first-hand look at the program this weekend.

Longwood (Fla.) Lyman rising senior Nate Jefferson said he had been hearing from a staff member earlier in the process leading up to the spring, when he would shine in front of full-time assistant coach Eli Rasheed.

In addition to the one he received from I-State, Jefferson also has offers from North Carolina, East Carolina, Marshall and others.

The Florida prep said he believes the system in Ames is well suited for his abilities.

