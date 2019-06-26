Iowa State coaches already shared a high opinion of a Florida pass catcher and those thoughts were boosted even further when the 2020 prospect visited this past Thursday for the Thursday Night Primetime Camp.

St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood rising senior TJ Tampa said it was a busy day on campus for him.

In addition to the one he has from ISU, Tampa also has offers from Cincinnati, Illinois State, Liberty, Maryland, Northern Illinois and South Florida.

In addition to participating in the camp, the Florida receiver met with Cyclone position coach Nate Scheelhaase who laid out the staff’s plans for him.

