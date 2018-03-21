A pair of former Iowa State standouts from the area are helping the current football coaching staff gain some traction with a defensive tackle that just picked up an offer.

Clearwater Central Catholic junior Kennedy Roberts said much of his knowledge of the Cyclones is based around ex-standouts Leonard Johnson and Jeremiah George.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Roberts said his ISU recruitment started earlier this year and culminated in an offer on March 5th.

In addition to his ISU offer, Roberts has another P5 one from Georgia Tech to go along with G5 programs Akron, Bowling Green, Marshall, Southern Miss and Toledo. The defensive tackle claims no top schools at this point.

In addition to his ISU offer, Roberts has another P5 one from Georgia Tech to go along with G5 programs Akron, Bowling Green, Marshall, Southern Miss and Toledo. The defensive tackle claims no top schools at this point.




