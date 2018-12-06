Having the opportunity to watch some senior film and get to know a Sunshine State defensive back better was all it took for the Cyclones to pull the trigger on an offer and official visit invite.

Plant City (Fla.) senior Tyreke Harrison said the Cyclones started recruiting him near the end of his season and that the contact has continued to pick up ever since. He now has eyes on a trip to Ames.

During an in-school visit from cornerbacks coach D.K. McDonald, Harrison said he got an idea of what the coaching staff wants to do with him if he signs in the 2019 class.

Although he’ll certainly be learning more during his official visit, the defensive back said he’s already heard a little about the Cyclones.

