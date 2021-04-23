CycloneReport - Rivals Camp Series Miami: Five teams that should be pleased

{{ timeAgo('2021-04-23 09:58:09 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Rivals Camp Series Miami: Five teams that should be pleased
Adam Friedman
•
Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news