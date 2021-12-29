Farrell 50: Nos. 21-30

30. DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

The skinny: Texas was considered the frontrunner for Leal, but after taking an official visit to Texas A&M he committed to the Aggies. A great deal was expected from Leal this fall, and he did not disappoint with 58 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Farrell’s take: As a massive end, Leal has the ability to move inside full time in the NFL or play in a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme. Big men who can move like he does don’t last long in the NFL Draft, and he should be a top 10 pick after another great season.

29. QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

The skinny: With his other two offers coming from Army and Tennessee-Chattanooga, McCall committed to Coastal Carolina on the early National Signing Day. For the second consecutive year, McCall produced an extremely successful and productive season with 2,873 yards, 27 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Farrell’s take: McCall was clearly not heavily recruited and he found the right fit at Coastal. Now he’s a guy who's starting to get second-round buzz for the NFL Draft and is returning next year.

28. RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

The skinny: Robinson trimmed his long list of top schools down to Texas, Ohio State and USC before committing to the Longhorns during the summer leading up to his senior season. The Buckeyes were considered the leader for a majority of his process leading up to his decision. Despite seeing his production level diminish a bit during the second half of the season, Robinson still showed next-level skills while rushing for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns this fall. He also proved explosive in the passing game with 26 receptions for 295 yards and four touchdowns. Farrell’s take: Robinson is a threat as a runner or receiver and he carried the Texas offense. He has burst, elusiveness and great vision. He’s a rare running back.

27. DB Jordan Battle, Alabama

The skinny: Battle initially committed to Ohio State during the summer leading up to his senior season, but he then flipped to Alabama during the Early Signing Period. Urban Meyer’s departure from Ohio State greatly helped the Tide’s chances with Battle. In his third season with the Tide, Battle performed like the veteran that he is with 74 tackles, one tackle for loss, three pass breakups and three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Farrell’s take: Battle is a terrific tackler who can act as an extra linebacker at times but also has the coverage skills to break up plays from his safety position. The defensive backfield at Alabama is loaded, and Battle is arguably the leader.

26. RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

The skinny: Hall announced a top eight of Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, TCU, Tennessee, Rutgers, Kansas State and Missouri before committing to the Cyclones soon after revealing his list. He burst onto the national scene in 2020 and continued his All-American caliber level of play this fall with 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. He also added 36 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Farrell’s take: Hall can make a case for being the top running back in all of college football, and he had another outstanding season despite a disappointing year for the Cyclones.

25. S JaQuan Brisker, Penn State

The skinny: While he held upwards of 15 offers, Brisker was always leaning toward Penn State after taking multiple visits there during his recruiting process. He finally made his decision public in mid-May. Brisker was expected to contribute immediately as a JUCO addition and has not disappointed. That continued this fall as he totaled 63 tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions and five pass breakups. Farrell’s take: Brisker impacts games as much as anyone from the safety position and always seems to be in proper position. He’s won games almost by himself.

24. RB Tyler Badie, Missouri

The skinny: Badie initially committed to Memphis during the summer leading up to his senior season, but after Missouri offered in early December and he took an official visit to Columbia, it eventually led to his flip on National Signing Day. After three productive seasons with the Tigers, Badie exploded nationally by rushing for 1,612 yards and 14 touchdowns this fall. His yardage output was tops in the SEC and No. 3 nationally. He also added 54 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns. Farrell’s take: Badie was small and not heavily recruited out of high school, but he has clearly grown and evolved as a durable every-down back.

23. QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

The skinny: Corral initially committed to USC and then to Florida during the summer leading up to his senior season, but he then took official visits to Ole Miss and Alabama. A few days after his visit to Oxford he flipped to the Rebels. Now one of the more dynamic offensive players in the country, Corral passed for 3,333 yards, 20 touchdowns and only four interceptions while also rushing for 597 yards and 11 touchdowns. Farrell’s take: Corral has the arm talent to be a first-rounder and he just needed to cut down on the mistakes and stop forcing the ball, and this season he did that. He should be one of the top two quarterbacks taken in the NFL Draft.

22. S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

The skinny: Hamilton took spring official visits to Georgia and Michigan, but two previous trips to South Bend were enough for him to commit to the Irish in late April. In his third season as a starter for the Irish, Hamilton - who had already firmly entrenched himself as one of the top defensive players in the country - totaled 34 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and four pass breakups despite seeing his regular season trimmed to seven games due to a knee injury. Farrell’s take: Hamilton has it all: range, instincts, ball skills. He could be an amazing safety at the NFL level. He’s a potential top-five pick.

21. LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia