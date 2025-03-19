Everything TJ Otzelberger said on ISU's arrival in Milwaukee

Perhaps the most enthusiastic of Iowa State’s players after Selection Sundays pairings were announced was Milan
Tamin Lipsey, Curtis Jones, Milan Momcilovic & TJ Otzelberger stepped to the podium inside the Fiserv Forum for a
The Cyclones went through an open practice at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday and their head coach stepped to the podium
Curtis Jones, Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic, Dishon Jackson and Joshua Jefferson speak to the media ahead of Thursday
The Cyclones took the floor in the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, late Thursday morning in anticipation of their
Perhaps the most enthusiastic of Iowa State’s players after Selection Sundays pairings were announced was Milan
Tamin Lipsey, Curtis Jones, Milan Momcilovic & TJ Otzelberger stepped to the podium inside the Fiserv Forum for a
The Cyclones went through an open practice at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday and their head coach stepped to the podium