Everything Matt Campbell said after the Iowa game
The Cyclones continued the 2024 non-conference slate with a 20-19 come-from-behind win at Kinnick Stadium against Iowa on Saturday afternoon. Here's everything the leader of the football program ha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news