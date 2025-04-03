Everything Hank Poteat said during his 4/2 media availability

Iowa State's cornerbacks coach was back in front of the media on Wednesday afternoon talking the start of spring
Iowa State's quarterbacks coach was back in front of the media on Wednesday afternoon talking the start of spring
Iowa State became the first to offer a 2026 Minnesota prospect last year and has seen the pack of Power-4 programs get
Iowa State's wide receivers coach met with the media on Monday afternoon to talk about the start of spring practice last
Iowa State's defensive line coach met with the media on Monday afternoon to talk about the start of spring practice last
Iowa State's cornerbacks coach was back in front of the media on Wednesday afternoon talking the start of spring
Iowa State's quarterbacks coach was back in front of the media on Wednesday afternoon talking the start of spring
Iowa State became the first to offer a 2026 Minnesota prospect last year and has seen the pack of Power-4 programs get