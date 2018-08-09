As a true freshman at Ole Miss, Greg Eisworth already knew a big change was ahead moving from high school quarterback to Power-5 defensive back. But add in a season-ending leg injury which helped spur a transfer, and that adjustment has been delayed by a couple years.

The former Ole Miss signee, turned Trinity Valley (Texas) JUCO transfer, Eisworth will get the chance to prove himself this fall in his third year of college.

“I got here in the spring and am really just trying to get in, learn the playbook as fast as I can and emerge as a leader in the secondary,” said Eisworth, who was a force in the defensive backfield last fall tallying 47 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups in JUCO.

“The safeties that left last year are great players and I’ve watched them on film. I’m trying to learn something from them and glue the secondary together. I wanted to come in here, get a spot and have the opportunity to get on the field. That’s what I’ve done. I want to keep growing from here.”

A former offensive leader at Grand Prairie (Texas) South High School, Eisworth inked with Ole Miss over offers from Baylor and Oklahoma. The thought all along was thought his skills would translate on the defensive side.

The 6-foot-0, 198-pound Eisworth didn’t get to show it much in the SEC, but his new head coach in Ames believes the newcomer is well suited for the Cyclones’ defensive scheme.

“I really like guys that were the high school quarterback,” said Matt Campbell. “No matter what position they end up playing collegiately, there’s something about when your high school coach trusts you to have the ball in your hand on every play that there’s just something leadership-wise about you that gives you a chance to I think really project. That’s one thing that Greg has given us.

“He had the experience, probably what he would perceive as probably not the most positive experience at a Division I institution, that certainly has had some success. He goes through that, he transfers to get himself so he’s eligible for this year, to a junior college, plays last year, gets to perfect his craft. And then I think one of the things that he has brought and, back to that quarterback piece, is he’s a communicator.”

Eisworth entered fall camp as the starting strong safety ahead of returning two-year letterwinner Braxton Lewis. Veteran senior De’Monte Ruth and sophomore Lawrence White occupy the two other safety spots.

The preparation Eisworth did the past year at Trinity Valley helped put him in the position to compete with those around him in Ames.

“Reads and picking up on formations or tendencies kind of come naturally for me,” he said. “I feel like I have a natural playmaking ability on the ball…that’s one of my big assets. Going JUCO really helped me get in and focus on my technique. I did play quarterback (in high school), so I didn’t have a lot of time at safety. Going JUCO helped me get my technique.”

Leading up to his arrival in Ames last winter and during breaks from football conditioning at ISU, Eisworth has put in extra work with an area workout guru.

“I work with Clay Mack, who is a Dallas-based trainer that trained people like Jamaal Adams from the ground up,” Eisworth said. “He really knows what he’s talking about. I just trained with him during our last break and have taken a lot of his technique and apply it to everything. A lot of it has to do with being balanced at all times.”

Having lost three safeties from the 2017 squad in Kamari Cotton-Moya, Reggie Wilkerson and Evrett Edwards, ISU is replacing a trio of players with different skill sets. Eisworth said he brings a little bit of everything those three brought to the table.

“I don’t really relate myself to players like that often,” Eisworth said. “I try to play my game. Kamari was a really good open-field tackler and that’s something I strive to be. The other guys Reggie and Evrett had good cover skills like Kamari. I’m just trying to work on myself and craft.”



