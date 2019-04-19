The Cyclones are in position to get an official visit from a three-star prospect regarded as one of the top-15 recruits in the state of Ohio for the 2020 class.

Cleveland Heights junior Justin Wodtly is being targeted for multiple roles along Iowa State’s defensive front and has been recruited heavily by position coach Eli Rasheed.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Wodtly has been assigned a 5.7 Rivals rating, making him a borderline four-star recruit. In addition to his Power-5 offer from ISU, he has ones from Boston College, Indiana. Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers and Syracuse.

For more on Wodtly's recruitment by the Cyclones, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.