After taking an unofficial visit to Iowa State a few weeks after the coaching staff offered this summer, a Michigan defensive line prospect in the 2021 class returned to campus in mid-September.

Detroit Cass Tech junior Doran Ray traveled to ISU to watch the Iowa game, and with the two weather delays, got to spent even more time in Ames than he bargained for.

Although Iowa State didn’t come away with the win over the Hawkeyes, Ray said he came away impressed with the atmosphere in Jack Trice Stadium that night.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Ray collected an offer from the Cyclones over the summer and visited in late-July. He also has offers from Bowling Green and Western Michigan.

