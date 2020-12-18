CycloneReport - Despite improved effort, Cyclones fall at #8 West Virginia

With its backs against the wall following a double-digit loss at home to Kansas State earlier this week, Iowa State nearly shocked the college basketball world on Friday night in Morgantown. But the Cyclones ultimately fell down the stretch, losing 70-65 to drop to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

The Cyclones led throughout much of the final 20 minutes, leading by as much as seven points near the midway point of the second half. However, Steve Prohm's squad picked the worst time of the game to go into a scoring funk. ISU managed just two free throws from Bolton in the final 3:54, as the host Mountaineers came from behind for the victory.

Just that I-State was in this game at the end was a miracle, given the foul discrepancy and number of turnovers the team continued to make on the road. it committed 29 personal fouls, as opposed to West Virginia's 11. As a result, the Mountaineers made 19 more free throws and attempted 28 more from the charity stripe.

The Cyclones also committed 21 turnovers in the game and that allowed WVU to outscore them 23-9 in points off turnovers. They also shot well in the game, especially down the stretch, knocking a shade over 54-percent from the field in the second half.

Bolton posted perhaps the best game of his ISU career, scoring 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting. The point guard also grabbed four rebounds, dished out four assists and didn't commit a turnover.

The junior didn't get much help from his Cyclone teammates, as Jalen Coleman-Lands was the only other to score in double figures with 11 points.







